Laverne D. "Bernie" Rupp, 85, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021, at Green Ridge Village, Newville.

He was born January 21, 1936, in Carlisle to the late Ember B. and Helen G. (Cornman) Rupp.

Bernie honorably served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a generous man who was always very loving and caring to his family and friends. Bernie worked for the former Cincinnati Milacron until his eventual retirement in 2001. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, throwing darts, playing softball, and pitching horseshoes in his free time. Bernie was an avid fisherman and an all-around outdoor and sports enthusiast. He loved his family and always looked forward to spending time with them in the mountains at their cabin. Bernie was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1299, Carlisle.