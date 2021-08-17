Laverne D. "Bernie" Rupp, 85, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021, at Green Ridge Village, Newville.
He was born January 21, 1936, in Carlisle to the late Ember B. and Helen G. (Cornman) Rupp.
Bernie honorably served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a generous man who was always very loving and caring to his family and friends. Bernie worked for the former Cincinnati Milacron until his eventual retirement in 2001. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, throwing darts, playing softball, and pitching horseshoes in his free time. Bernie was an avid fisherman and an all-around outdoor and sports enthusiast. He loved his family and always looked forward to spending time with them in the mountains at their cabin. Bernie was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1299, Carlisle.
He is survived by two loving daughters, LeighAnn Rupp Sinclair (husband William) of Harrisburg and Shelly (husband Brian) Foster of Etters; his former wife and dear friend, Georganna Rupp of Carlisle; three grandchildren, Lauren K. Schlusser of Harrisburg, Benjamin H. Schlusser of Harrisburg, and Andrew B. Foster of Etters; three siblings, Robert Rupp of Camp Hill, Dennis Rupp (significant other Cathy Markley) of Carlisle, and Terry Rupp (significant other Tammy Hulstine) of Carlisle; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved canine companion, Prince. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine siblings, Lloyd Rupp, Leland Rupp, Faye Rupp, Gayle McLaughlin, Ronald Rupp, Loretta Morrow, Donna Rupp, Carol McLaughlin, and Lester Rupp.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.