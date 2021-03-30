 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lauren K. Lehman

Lauren K. Lehman

{{featured_button_text}}

Lauren K. Lehman, age 27 formerly of Mechanicsburg, PA died unexpectedly on Friday, March 26, 2021 in Pottsville, PA.

She was born in Harrisburg, PA on April 8, 1993 to David D. Lehman and Stacey Hetrick Simmoneau.

She is survived by her two children, Calin Lehman and Emmit Parthemore, her stepfather, Brian Simmoneau, three sisters, Whitney Marley, Shelby Lehman, Storm Simmoneau, paternal grandparents, Terry Hetrick Sr., Nancy Thomas and her step grandmother, Frances Neigocki.

A Celebration of Life services will be held at the convenience of her family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News