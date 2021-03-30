Lauren K. Lehman, age 27 formerly of Mechanicsburg, PA died unexpectedly on Friday, March 26, 2021 in Pottsville, PA.

She was born in Harrisburg, PA on April 8, 1993 to David D. Lehman and Stacey Hetrick Simmoneau.

She is survived by her two children, Calin Lehman and Emmit Parthemore, her stepfather, Brian Simmoneau, three sisters, Whitney Marley, Shelby Lehman, Storm Simmoneau, paternal grandparents, Terry Hetrick Sr., Nancy Thomas and her step grandmother, Frances Neigocki.

A Celebration of Life services will be held at the convenience of her family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.