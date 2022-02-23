Laura (Castelli) Zegarelli, 95, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at her residence in Landisburg, with her family by her side. Born Feb. 16, 1927, in Pittsburgh, to the late Angelo and Maryann Castelli, Laura worked in retail for J.C. Penney Co. for many years. She and her late husband, Emilio L., spent many years in The Bronx and Rockland County, which she held close to her heart. They spent their final years in Mechanicsburg. She enjoyed dancing, Hallmark, award shows, hair, getting her nails done, working and loved life. Beloved mother and devoted to her children, Christopher Zegarelli, Donna (Joseph) Carnazzo, Glenn Zegarelli, Sharon (Jeffrey Alan) May Sr., she was preceded in death by her siblings, Beatrice Giangregorio, Henry, Leo, Josie, Mary and Angelo Jr.; grandmother of Jill (Galen "George" ) Brown, Jeffrey (Nichole) May Jr., Laura (James) Seitz and Erika Carnazzo; great-grandmother of Galen George Brown, Laura Rose Brown, Madeline Laura Seitz, Jeffrey Alan May III and Gracelyn Elizabeth May. Friends and relatives will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave. Oakmont. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday in Holy Angels Parish (St. Alphonsus Church, Springdale. Burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township.