Larry W. Slusser, age 73, of Carlisle, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at his home. He was born Sunday, January 4, 1948 in Carlisle, the son of the late Walter D. and Pansy V. (Seburn) Slusser.

Larry graduated from Carlisle High School in 1966. He was formerly self-employed as a real estate appraiser for Wolf Shearer Real Estate and Ebener Real Estate both in Carlisle. He was also a real estate agent for both agencies. Larry was proud of his career as a professional baseball scout for several major league baseball teams. He attended The Meeting House in Carlisle. He was also a member of the Association of Professional Ball Players of America, Middle Atlantic Scouts Association of Major League Baseball. He had also played wide receiver for the semi-pro Cumberland Colts.

Larry served in the US Army from 1967 to 1975, where he attained the rank of Sergeant.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda M. (Strausser) Slusser. He is also survived by two sons, Danny Slusser of Downingtown and David and wife Shari Slusser of West Chester; one sister, Linda Snyder of Gardners; and one brother, Dale Slusser of Gardners,