Larry Shenk

Larry Shenk, a teacher who was also "the voice of the Thundering Herd" for over 50 years, died on June 7, 2023 in Carlisle, PA. He was 90 years old.

Shenk was the public address announcer at many Carlisle High School athletic events for over 50 years.

Shenk was a graduate of Carlisle High School, Pennsylvania State University, and Shippensburg University.

As a teacher in the Carlisle School District, he worked with the athletic department, where his duties included public address announcing for Herd athletics, most notably football and basketball.

In the 80s and 90s, Shenk worked as Dickinson College's Sports Information Director and was the official scorer for the Harrisburg Senators.

Lawrence Lee Shenk was born in Carlisle on January 6, 1933, the second son of Ralph and Margaret (Lay) Shenk.

Shenk was a lifelong member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carlisle. In his retirement years, he and his wife delivered for Meals On Wheels and traveled extensively.

Shenk is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marjorie (Harrick), a daughter, Amy (Dorning), two sons, Max and Joseph, a brother, Frank, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Edward, his sister Evelyn, and his son-in-law, Amy's husband Rob Dorning.

Visitation will be Friday, June 16, from 7 to 9 pm, in the atrium at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Carlisle.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carlisle, or to Shriners Hospital For Children, where Larry was treated as a child: donate.lovetotherescue.org

The family would like to thank the staff of Sarah Todd Memorial Home for their professional, compassionate and empathetic care.