Larry S. Epley, age 84 of Carlisle, PA died on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Green Ridge Village Retirement Center, Newville, PA.

He was born on May 28, 1936 in Gettysburg, PA to the late Dennis Allen and Pauline M. Strine Epley and was the widower of Janet L. Shuff Epley.

Larry was a retired Network Manager from the former United Telephone now Sprint. In his past Larry enjoyed working for his Uncle Chip Maitland with his construction company. He was a member of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, Carlisle. Larry enjoyed golfing, camping, traveling and was an avid sports enthusiast.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Maggie (Swartz) Epley, Carlisle, son, David L. Epley, Duncannon, PA, two daughters, Robin E. Samuelson (husband Carl, Jr.) Boiling Springs, Carrie J. Shearer (husband Doug) Dunkirk, MD, three brothers, Robert Epley (wife Linda) Carlisle, William Epley (wife Joan) Hanover, Tom Epley (wife Judy) Hanover, one son-in-law, Richard G. Coppick, one step-son, Jason R. Barkley (wife Laura) Kutztown, one step-daughter, Heather R. Foster (husband Bob) Harrisburg, eight grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Julia K. Coppick, brother Philip Epley and a grandson, Nathan R. Coppick.