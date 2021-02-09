Larry S. Epley, age 84 of Carlisle, PA died on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Green Ridge Village Retirement Center, Newville, PA.
He was born on May 28, 1936 in Gettysburg, PA to the late Dennis Allen and Pauline M. Strine Epley and was the widower of Janet L. Shuff Epley.
Larry was a retired Network Manager from the former United Telephone now Sprint. In his past Larry enjoyed working for his Uncle Chip Maitland with his construction company. He was a member of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, Carlisle. Larry enjoyed golfing, camping, traveling and was an avid sports enthusiast.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Maggie (Swartz) Epley, Carlisle, son, David L. Epley, Duncannon, PA, two daughters, Robin E. Samuelson (husband Carl, Jr.) Boiling Springs, Carrie J. Shearer (husband Doug) Dunkirk, MD, three brothers, Robert Epley (wife Linda) Carlisle, William Epley (wife Joan) Hanover, Tom Epley (wife Judy) Hanover, one son-in-law, Richard G. Coppick, one step-son, Jason R. Barkley (wife Laura) Kutztown, one step-daughter, Heather R. Foster (husband Bob) Harrisburg, eight grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Julia K. Coppick, brother Philip Epley and a grandson, Nathan R. Coppick.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of his family. There will be a walk-through viewing on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA from 11:00 AM till 12:00 Noon. Burial will be in the Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Larry's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive Ste. 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to the American Cancer Society of Central PA, 3211 N. Front St. Harrisburg, PA 17110.
As mandated by Governor Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance. Mask and social distancing is required.
