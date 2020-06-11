× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Larry L. Lehman, 72, of Carlisle, PA passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born on June 7, 1948 to the late Lee Richard Lehman and Jean (Shoemaker) Lehman Davis in Carlisle.

Larry was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School, attended Messiah College and was employed by the Pennsylvania State Welfare Department. He was an active lifetime member of the Carlisle Brethren in Christ Church (now known as The Meeting House), where he sang in the choir for many years and also worked in the church woodshop. Larry was active in community service; volunteering with the Carlisle Jaycees, Elks Lodge #0578 of Carlisle and Habitat for Humanity. He had many hobbies including reading, watching movies, hunting and target shooting. Family and friends were very important to him.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Claudia (Hall) Lehman; children, Don L. Lehman (Amy) of Idaho Falls, ID and Robert Lehman (Amanda) of Northampton, PA; grandchildren Aliera (David), Amber, Duncan, Cecilyn and Malcolm; and two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Bentley. Also surviving are his siblings, Kenneth P. Lehman (Sue) of Lyndell, PA and Elaine Novak of Carlisle, PA.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in The Meeting House, 1155 Walnut Bottom Rd., Carlisle, PA 17015 with Pastor Bob Verno officiating. A viewing will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and Friday, June 19, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. until the service. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Meeting House. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.