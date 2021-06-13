Larry J. Baish, 80, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Gardens of West Shore.

Born August 28, 1940 in Mechanicsburg on the family farm, he was the son of the late John and Catharine Shettel Baish.

Larry was and ASE certified auto mechanic. He loved his family and being a jack of all trades, was always supporting his community and neighborhood.

He was a member of the South Mountain Dragway, the Cumberland Valley Plowing Association an the Williams Grove Steam Engine Association.

He honorably served his country in the U S Army during the Vietnam War.

Surviving are his daughter: Linda (Donald) Mull of Middletown, two sons: Terri (Heidi) Baish of Newport, NC and Ronald Baish of Carlisle; a sister: Diane Stamy of Mechanicsburg; two brothers: Jerry Baish of Harrisburg and Dr. James Baish of Lewisburg; grandchildren: Alicia (Angel) Cintron, Corey (Becka) Mulwhalen, Brandon Mull, and Zachary and Summer Baish; great grandchildren: Isabella Cintron and Milani Mull; step grandchildren: Gina Cruse, Katarina Jones and Benjamin Salvetti and 13 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister: Carolyn Baish.