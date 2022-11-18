Larry G. Ulsh

May 13, 1947- November 16, 2022

Larry G. Ulsh, 75, of Gardners, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his residence. He was born May 13, 1947, in Carlisle to the late George and Kathryn (Weibley) Ulsh.

Larry was a 1965 Boiling Springs High School Graduate. He retired from the Mechanicsburg Naval Depot. He was a member of the Carlisle Fish and Game and he loved to hunt and fish and was an avid reader.

Surviving are his siblings, Sandra Ulsh of Carlisle, Darrell Ulsh of Gardners, and numerous cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation, 900 S Arlington Ave #134a, Harrisburg, PA 17019, American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116, or Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way #270, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.