Larry F. Carey, 76, of Messiah Lifeways, Mechanicsburg, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Born May 22, 1945 in Rockford, Illinois, he was a son of the late John F. and Dorothy E. (Kling) Carey and also preceded in death by brother Karl Carey and sister Mary Taubert.

In 1987, he retired from the U.S. Navy where he served as Force Master Chief for the Naval Supply Systems Command and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Supply Corps with over 24 years of service. He was a Vietnam war veteran.

Coauthor of six books on Salt and Pepper Shakers, Larry started collecting salt and pepper shakers as a child while on vacation and continued buying while in the Navy. He was a lifetime member of Novelty Salt & Pepper Shakers Club and member of Lower Allen V. F. W Post 7530 and Mechanicsburg American Legion Post 109.

Surviving are nieces and nephews.

Interment, with military honors, will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Joseph T. Simpson Public Library, 16 North Walnut Street, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055; Wildcat Foundation, 600 South Norway Street, 2nd Floor, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055; PA Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011; or Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way #270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

