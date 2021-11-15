Larry Edward Lesher, 72, of Carlisle, PA., passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late George H. Lesher and Edith Holley. He is survived by his loving wife Janet Marie Lesher married twenty-four years, daughters, Stacey (Andrew) Rucker and Stephanie (Ronald) Clites, sisters, Dottie Gilbert, Joan Reich and Wendy Mullen, brothers, Walter Lesher and Ronnie Lesher and seven grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA., 17109. Please view and add tributes at www.centralpacremation.com.