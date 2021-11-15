 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Larry Edward Lesher

  • 0
Larry Lesher

Larry Edward Lesher

Larry Edward Lesher, 72, of Carlisle, PA., passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late George H. Lesher and Edith Holley. He is survived by his loving wife Janet Marie Lesher married twenty-four years, daughters, Stacey (Andrew) Rucker and Stephanie (Ronald) Clites, sisters, Dottie Gilbert, Joan Reich and Wendy Mullen, brothers, Walter Lesher and Ronnie Lesher and seven grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA., 17109. Please view and add tributes at www.centralpacremation.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Six ways to save money during the holiday season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News