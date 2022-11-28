Larry Dean Lehman

December 11, 1941- November 24, 2022

Larry Dean Lehman, 80, of Newville passed away Thursday November 24, 2022 in the Hershey Medical Center.

He was born December 11, 1941 in Lower Mifflin Township a son of Dean W. and Vera Fay Swartz Lehman.

Mr. Lehman is survived by his wife Miriam L. Asper Ott Lehman.

He had served in the U.S. Air Force, and had retired from Amp Inc. He was a member of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife Larry is survived by, one daughter Stacy Mayberry (Scott), one son Dean Lehman (Talitha), three step-children Jeffrey Ott (Patty), Timothy Ott, and Sheree Mixell; three grandchildren Lynsey Mayberry, Devin Lehman, and Jaiden Lehman; nine step-grandchildren Zachary Ott, Darryl Ott, Randy Ott, Brandy Ott, Brandon Cleary, Kyle Cleary, Makenzie Cleary, Lindsay Rosenberry, and Chloe Rosenberry. Six step-great-grandchildren; five sisters Elizabeth Schlusser, Jo Skelly, Judy Baker, Carol Clevenger, Christine Hyman (Charles), and one brother Barry Lehman (Zane).

He was preceded in death by one sister Nancy Moose.

A viewing will be held Tuesday November 29, 2022 from 6 to 8 PM in the Egger Funeral Home Inc. 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. A viewing will also be held Wednesday November 30, from 9 to 10 AM in Mt. Hope United Methodist Church Whiskey Run Road. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery.

Memorial contribution may be made in Larry's name to Mt. Hope United Methodist Church 4133 Enola Road Newville, PA 17241, or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society P.O. Box 22324 New York, NY 10087.