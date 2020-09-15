 Skip to main content
Larry D. Shenk, 74, of Boiling Springs, PA passed away August 20, 2020 at home. He was born on January 28, 1946 in Middlesex Township to the late N. Max and Pauline (Howard) Shenk.

Larry was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School, Class of 1964 and worked at Oven Industries, Mechanicsburg as a maintenance engineer with over 43 years of service. He was a member of Eagles Aerie 1299, Carlisle, enjoyed golfing with his cousins and was an avid volleyball player.

Surviving are his wife, Sharon A. (Alsbaugh) Shenk; son, Doug Shenk (Janet) of New Cumberland; stepchildren, Travis Shenk (Beth) of Carlisle, Trevor Shenk of Carlisle and Dawn Waterman (Andrew) of Mechanicsburg; 11 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Larry was preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn Ritchie.

Services are pending and will be announced next year. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.

