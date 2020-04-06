Larene Mae Landis

Mrs. Larene Marie Tate Landis, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020 at her residence.
She was born January 23, 1937 in Adams County, daughter of the late Clair William and Bessie Alverta Felty Tate.
Larene is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Jack Edward Landis, two sons and two daughters-in-law, Jack (June Thumma) Landis of Coatesville and Troy (Michelle Shearer) Landis of Carlisle; five grandchildren, Hanna (Bill) Pedrick, Clabe (Abby Frierson) Landis, Erika (Collin) Cook, Rebekah Landis and Mason Landis, and one great-grandchild, Maximus Landis. She will also be missed by many extended family members and life-long friends.
Born and raised in the Gettysburg area, Larene loved the people of her hometown, Hunterstown, Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of Gettysburg High School and attended Thompson Business School. She worked at several local part-time jobs but dedicated her life to her home and family. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and hosting family and friends.
She attended Community Baptist Church and Faith Chapel, both of Carlisle. Larene loved children, serving many years as a Sunday school teacher. She also reached out to many neighborhood children through Child Evangelism Fellowship.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Saint John's United Church of Christ Cemetery, New Chester, Pennsylvania.
To express an on-line condolence, please visit www.ronanfh.com
