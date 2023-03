Lanny L. Wright, 83, of Shermans Dale, died Tuesday, February 28, 2023. A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will follow at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. A full obituary is available at www.Since1853.com.