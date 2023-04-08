Laliene "Leenie" K. McManus

May 06, 1924- March 20, 2023

Laliene "Leenie" Kell McManus formerly of Boiling Springs, passed away on March 20, 2023, in New Port Richey, FL at the age of 98. Born on May 6,1924, she was the daughter of Harper F. Kell and Mary Bender Kell. She was preceded in death by Marlin David McManus, her husband of 57 years and her sister Doris Wetzel of Plainfield, PA.

She is survived by and dearly loved and missed by three children, Darlene Cheryle McManus of New Port Richey, FL, Keith Stacey McManus of Carlisle, and Karl Lee McManus of Boiling Springs, as well as two grandchildren, one great-grandchild expected in September and several nieces and nephews.

A graduate of Carlisle High School, "Leenie" as she was known to her family and friends, held several occupations during her lifetime. She worked at Minerva Yarn in Carlisle, the Boiling Springs school cafeteria, Montgomery Ward in Carlisle and for 24 years as a teacher's aide for disabled children with the Capital Area Intermediate Unit. However, the most notable of her occupations, and the one of which she was most proud was during World War Two. As a civilian employee of the United States Army Air Corps in Middleton, PA she was a mechanic who worked on aircraft needing repair, especially B-52 bombers.

"Leenie" enjoyed many things during her lifetime. Some of these were the flea markets, yard/garage sales, trips with her many friends, especially to New York City, decoupage, basket weaving, crewel embroidery and crocheting. One thing she enjoyed in particular were her yearly summer trips to Kaua'i. With her daughter she enjoyed the beach, searching through tide pools and floating on a noodle in the ocean. Everyone enjoyed her sense of witty humor and everyday common-sense wisdom.

A memorial service will be held April 12, 2023, at 11am in the chapel of the Carlisle United Methodist Church 333 South Spring Garden Street, Carlisle, PA 17013. Interment will be in Letort Cemetery. Memorial contributions in "Leenie's" name may be made to her church.

