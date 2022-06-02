LaDonna G. Potter

November 08, 1931- May 30, 2022

LaDonna G. Potter, 90, of Carlisle, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at her residence. She was the wife of 53 years to Raymond A. Potter, who passed away December 6, 2005.

Born November 8, 1931 in Wellington, Kansas, she was the daughter of the late Delbert and Gladys Bruce Cunningham.

LaDonna was a lover of music and loved to sing. She was part of an acting group, the Theatre of Performance, in Burlington, NJ and well as a member of The Burlington Company Music Guild and the RCA Musical Group. She also sang in the church choir at St. Stevens Episcopal Church in Beverly, NJ.

LaDonna was also an animal lover.

Surviving are two daughters: Terry L. Connell, her husband, James, of Carlisle and Lynn A. Potter Painter, of New Jersey, six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson: Jeremy James Connell and her son-in-law: David Painter.

Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service 12 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, where the family will greet guests from 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. The family will inform every one of the day/time of the interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in LaDonna's name may be made to: American Cancer Society, 2 Lemoyne Drive, Suite 101, Lemoyne, PA 17043.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013.

