Kyler Austin Ramsey, 24, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday evening, December 17, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Letterkenny Township. Born November 18, 1995 in Chambersburg, he was a son of Paul Austin and Tracey Markey Ramsey of Ft. Loudon. Kyler attended James Buchanan High School and owned and operated Ramsey's Tree Service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his daughters, family, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughters, Clair Ann Ramsey and Maddeline Elizabeth Shields who he raised as his own; his sister, Kayla M. Ramsey of Chambersburg; two brothers, Corey A. Ramsey (Holly) of Mercersburg and Kaden A. Ramsey of Ft. Loudon; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Mary Ellen Markey of Neelyton; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Frederick and Maxine Byers Ramsey.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, December 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Chris Renner will officiate. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hall Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Sunday and from 10:00 - 11:00 AM Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com