Kyle Michael Gross, 53, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Osteopathic.

He was born August 3,1966 in Camp Hill. Kyle enjoyed "junkin", spending time with his friends, the Pittsburg Steelers and the Philadelphia Phillies. He is survived by his dear friends Kimberly Rohrer and Michael Barrick, along with numerous other friends. A memorial service celebrating Kyle's life will be held at 10am Saturday January 11, 2020 at New Life Community Church 64 E. North Street Carlisle, PA 17013. In lieu of flowers, contributions to offset funeral costs may be made at www.Hoffmanfh.com. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

Service information

Jan 11
Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:00AM
New Life Community Church
64 E. North Street
Carlisle, PA 17013
