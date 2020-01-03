Kyle Michael Gross, 53, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Osteopathic.
You have free articles remaining.
He was born August 3,1966 in Camp Hill. Kyle enjoyed "junkin", spending time with his friends, the Pittsburg Steelers and the Philadelphia Phillies. He is survived by his dear friends Kimberly Rohrer and Michael Barrick, along with numerous other friends. A memorial service celebrating Kyle's life will be held at 10am Saturday January 11, 2020 at New Life Community Church 64 E. North Street Carlisle, PA 17013. In lieu of flowers, contributions to offset funeral costs may be made at www.Hoffmanfh.com. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.