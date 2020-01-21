Kyle Mays Shearer, 38, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at his home. Born July 20, 1981, in Carlisle, PA, he was a son of Patricia Fry and William L. Shearer, Jr.

Kyle was the light in every room always. He loved music, his family, and his friends. His smile and humor was infectious to say the least.

Surviving are his loving wife, Kayla Steck Shearer; his daughter, Sophia (1yr old); his sister, Madison Shearer; his brother, Nate Gutshall; one sister-in-law, Kristin Steck; paternal grandparents, William and Joanne Shearer; in-laws, Steven and Amy Steck; and many aunts; uncles; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Barbara Fry of Newville.

A Celebration of Life is being planned by the family for friends and family of Kyle.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.

