Kristina L. Enyeart, 46, of Carlisle passed away Monday January 3, 2022 in Carolyn's House Harrisburg.

She was born October 20, 1975 in Camp Hill to the late George A. Farner, and Wanda McKay Shoap who survives.

She had worked in shipping and receiving for Pepsi.

In addition to her mother shes survived by her husband Wes Enyeart, four children Kevin Boyd, Kiara Failor, Chase Enyeart, and Daulton Enyeart; five grandchildren Ryder, Addison, Jayde, Everly, and Jaxton; one brother Brent Farner; her step-mother Janice Farner, many nieces and nephews and extended family.

In addition to her father shes preceded in death by her brother Kevin Farner, her step-father Paul Shoap, and her grandfather Robert McKay.

A viewing will be held Friday January 7, 2022 from 10 to 11 AM in the Newville Assembly of God 403 Oakflat Road Newville. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM in the church. Burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.

To send on-line condolences please visit www.eggerfuneralhome.com