Kolene E. (Wickard) Spicher, 57, of Enola, wife of Mark C. Spicher, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, in the Silver Spring Presbyterian Church, 444 Silver Spring Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. A full obituary is available at www.EwingBrothers.com.