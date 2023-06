Kody A. Tidd

December 12, 1993 - June 3, 2023

Kody A. Tidd, 29, of Newville, died on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

A viewing will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to help his daughters at https://www.gofundme.com/f/heather-tidd. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to view a complete obituary.