Kimberly Rogers, 63, passed away on March 27, 2021 in Delray Beach, FL. She was a native of Carlisle and graduated from Carlisle High. After graduation from college and living in Baltimore and back in Carlisle, she moved to South Florida and worked as Purchasing and Logistics Director for her sister's growing business. Kim loved boating, the beach, sports, her guitar, and her dogs. She is survived by her mother Lorna Rogers, her sister Kathleen Sellers, her sister and brother-in-law Susan and Dave Yeager, her nieces Jenna Miller and Natalie Yeager, her nephew Zach Yeager and grand-nieces and nephews - all who adored her.