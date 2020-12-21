Kimberly E. Schaeffer, 66, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore. She was born on July 27, 1954 in Carlisle and is the daughter of Esther S. (Miller) Stone of Carlisle and the late Lee N. Stone.

Kimberly graduated from Carlisle High School with the class of 1972. From 1974 to 1976, Kim served as a medic in the US Army during the Vietnam War. After receiving her nursing degree from HACC in 1980, Kim worked in the emergency departments of Holy Spirit and Seidle Memorial Hospitals. For 21 years Kim worked as a medical records analyst for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Bureau of Program of Integrity before retiring in 2015. She formerly attended the Brethren in Christ Church and Bethel Assembly of God, both of Carlisle. Kim enjoyed traveling, shopping, baking, watching home improvement and travel shows and her dogs Pippa, Darby and Loki.