Kimberly D. Stought, 55, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Encompass Health & Rehab. Hospital in Mechanicsburg. She was born on October 3, 1965 in Carlisle and is a daughter of Keith D. Stought of Boiling Springs and the late Connie L. (Miller) Stought.

Kim graduated from Boiling Springs High School with the Class of 1984. She was a former member of Bethel Assembly of God, Carlisle. Kim worked for several local childcare organizations throughout her life.

In addition to her father, she is survived by two brothers; Shawn T. Stought of Boiling Springs and Shane P. Stought of Carlisle, one sister, Stacey M. (husband, Tim) Cole of Boiling Springs, her two nephews, Thomas and Benjamin Cole, her aunts and uncles, Terry and Sandy Keller and Sally and Richard Kreitzer, several cousins and extended family, Jake Maurice, Raymond Callahan and Steve Rohrer.

Services and burial will be private in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Churchtown. Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle is in charge of the arrangements. www.Since1853.com.