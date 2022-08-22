Kimberly Anne Boutelle

January 18, 1969- August 16, 2022

Kimberly Anne Boutelle, 53, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

She was a 1987 graduate of Boiling Springs High School

Kim started her career as a cosmetologist, but her true calling was motherhood. She was a devoted mother and loved her three children dearly.

Later in life she pursued many degrees and certifications in natural health and holistic medicine while she traveled the country with her husband for work.

In 2017 she became a Gigi. She cherished the time she spent with her two grandkids.

Kimberly is survived by her husband, Matthew Boutelle, her parents, Dennis and Joan Fry, her brother, Dennis Fry, II and his family, Leslie, Emily and Abby, her children, Amber Pottieger, her husband, Jordan, Rebecca Sabol and Ryan Sabol, her grandkids, Tyler and Lauren Pottieger, and her three beloved cats. She is also survived by many cousins, aunts and uncles, whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her niece, Madison Fry.

Kimberly will be missed dearly by her family and all who knew her.

Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022 where the family will greet guests after 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle.