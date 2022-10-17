Kimberly Anne Bourque

Born Kimberly Anne Vodde on June 27, 1964, in Fort Wayne, IN to her parents James and Phyllis Vodde, she spent most of her childhood in Indianapolis, IN following a family relocation. A standout athlete and scholar, Kim attended Southport High School where she excelled in numerous areas and graduated with High Honors. After high school Kim started her collegiate studies at Indiana University Perdue University of Indianapolis before serving in the US Army in the Federal Republic of Germany. While there she met and married, after leaving the Army, 1LT Alan Bourque in 1984. The couple soon moved to Fort Sill, OK where Kim entered Cameron University and earned her BA in Mathematics graduating Summa Cum Laude. Kim was an avid volunteer throughout their 30+ Army Career which included 11 different duty stations and family moves. She tutored both children and adults in their Mathematics studies, presided as President for the Fort Irwin Catholic Women's Group and both the West Point and Carlisle Barracks Spouses' Club, volunteered at every Post Chapel, served as a Cub and Boy Scout leader and board member, assisted the Jim Thorpe volleyball coaching staff, and was instrumental in Army Family Readiness at all their assigned units. In 1999 The Bourque family was recognized as the Volunteer Family of the Year at Fort Irwin, CA largely due to her volunteer work and her ability to also "inspire" her husband and sons. In 2008, Kim and Alan were assigned to Carlisle Barracks where she continued her service to the military community as a member of the command group until his retirement in September 2011. In her second career, Kim was the owner and operator of her own bookkeeping service in Carlisle before accepting a position in the finance office at Martson Law Office for 5 years. She retired in 2017 to provide aid and care for an ill family member.