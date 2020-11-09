Kim Lee Knaub, age 55, of Boiling Springs, PA died on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the UPMC Carlisle Hospital with her loving family at her side. She was born in Carlisle, PA on October 12, 1965 to the late Gary Lee Knaub and Doris Gensler Rynard of Carlisle, PA and her step-father, Russell L. Rynard.

Kim was an active member of the Board of Directors of Sadler Clinic Advisory Board. She was a graduate of Carlisle High School Class of 1984. Kim was a member of the Carlisle Family Moose Lodge #761 and the Carlisle Eagles Airie #1299 where she enjoyed to bowl.

She is survived by her loving mother, Doris G. Rynard, her three sisters; Karen A. Keller (William) of Carlisle, Julie A. Hess (Gary) Shermans Dale, Carrie J. Dallas (Marcus) of Fairborn, Ohio, three brothers; Russell L., Daniel L. and Randy R. Rynard all of Carlisle. Also surviving are three nieces, Heather Keller, Sarah and Katie Crain, her nephew, William Keller, great niece, Delaney Blumenstein, and good friend Denny Kutz.