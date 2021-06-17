 Skip to main content
Khanh Sibounheuang
Khanh Sibounheuang, 67, of York Springs, PA passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021. She was born on June 5, 1954, in Laos, Asia to the late Csy Sibounheuang and Pay Sibounheung.

Khanh worked in product fulfillment at a greenhouse.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Sibounheuang; children, Malivanh Sibounheuang and Phoulatsamy Chandaoleuang; and 7 grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. A viewing will be held Friday, June 18, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.

