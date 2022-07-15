Kevin W. Snyder

April 16, 1968- July 13, 2022

Kevin W. Snyder, age 54 of Gardners, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at West Shore Hospital in Mechanicsburg. He was born Tuesday, April 16, 1968 in Carlisle, the son of the late Richard R. and Dorothy L. (Rohrer) Snyder.

Kevin graduated from Bermudian Springs High School. He was formerly employed by Gettysburg College in the dining hall for several years. He was a member of Bendersville United Methodist Church and Ira E. Lady American Legion Post 262 in Biglerville. He participated in the Special Olympics in Adams County.

He is survived by one sister, Krista L. Snyder and companion Pete Varner of Gardners, two brothers, Richard A. and wife Becky Snyder of Gardners, Randy D. and wife Lareesa Snyder of Carlisle, several nieces and nephews.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main Street, Bendersville. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 18 at Dugan Funeral Home with Reverend Terry Brosius officiating. Interment will be in Wenksville Cemetery. A Viewing will be held Sunday, July 17 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Adams County Special Olympics, 37 Bittern Dr., Gettysburg, PA. 17325. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.