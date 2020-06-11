Kevin Mitchell Newhouse

Kevin Mitchell Newhouse

{{featured_button_text}}

Kevin Mitchell Newhouse, 50, of Landisburg, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his residence.

He was born December 15, 1969 in Carlisle to Kenneth and Florence (Kazor) Newhouse.

Funeral services will be held at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 12:30 PM with Rev. Daniel Mikesell officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation at www.aafa.org.

To read the full obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News