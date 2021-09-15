Kevin Michael O'Brien, 58, a former resident of the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania area, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon, Washington, due to COVID-19. He was born November 28, 1962, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to the late William J. and Janet L. (Templeton) O'Brien. He graduated from Boiling Springs (PA) High School with the class of 1982 and attended the Cumberland Perry Vocational Technical School. He joined the newly formed Carlisle Advanced Life Support (Medic 83) crew as an EMT/driver in 1983 and spent the next 20+ years working in various areas of the healthcare industry. He and Elizabeth ("Beth") Quigley were married in Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania on May 7, 1988, and they were fortunate enough to have worked together at Medic 83, Carlisle Hospital Emergency Department, and HealthAmerica/Coventry. He enjoyed traveling with Beth and they took multiple cruises with a dream sea/land trip to Alaska in 2008 and a trip to the big island of Hawaii in 2018. In 2017, he and Beth moved with her late mother, Nancy, to Mount Vernon. Kevin was most recently employed by Allied Universal Security as a client manager out of the Seattle office.