Kevin E. Gochenaur, 58, of York Haven died Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his home.

He worked for York Wallcoverings. A 1981 graduate of Boiling Springs High School, he enjoyed dirt track racing and working on lawn mowers and riding tractors. He was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles, Carlisle.

He was born May 22, 1963 in Carlisle to the late Wayne E. and Mary E. (Kessler) Gochenaur. He was also preceded in death by his aunt, Patricia Emerson and uncle, Roy Allen Kessler.

He is survived by his wife, Susan E. "Fisher" Gochenaur; sister, Tonya R. Gochenaur of Carlisle; brother, Brent A. Gochenaur of Mount Holly Springs; uncles, Gary Kessler of Newville and Lewis Kessler of Mount Holly Springs; 5 nephews, 4 nieces and 4 great nephews and 4 great nieces.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

