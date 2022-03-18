Kermit Erne "Tim" Gephart Jr., 84, of Carlisle, passed away on March 2, 2022, in the Chapel Pointe Retirement Home. He was born November 4, 1937, in Carlisle, to the late Geraldine E. Bretz Gephart, and Kermit E. Gephart, Sr., Pine Road, Mt Holly Springs.

He was married to the former Barbara Dum, and the couple were married for almost 63 years.

In addition to his wife, Barbara, surviving are their son, Craig D. Gephart and wife Lynda, and grandson Corey Gephart, all of Mechanicsburg, and grandson Ryan Gephart of Washington DC; and their daughter, Kristine E. Betts and husband Darryl, grandson Levi Potteiger, granddaughter Jessica Schlotzhauer and husband Justin, and great-grandsons Aiden and Cody Schlotzhauer, all of Carlisle.

Tim was a retiree from 36 years employment with AMP-TYCO. Tim and Barb traveled widely by motorcycle to 48 states and Canada; they cruised, wintered — and then lived 10 years in Florida, before moving back to Chapel Pointe in Carlisle in 2019. A "Celebration of Life" Service will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Home on March 19 at 2:00 PM, with visitation at 1:00 PM. There will be no burial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chapel Pointe Henry Chapel, 770 S. Hanover St., Carlisle.

