Kenneth William Limer

Kenneth Limer, 86, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on January 18, 2022, In the Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill. He was born in Ontario, Canada, on April 21, 1935, to the late Harry and Brita (Tornblam) Limer.

He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Lynn; and two friends, Roger, and Bonnie McKeehan of Carlisle.

Services are being held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs.