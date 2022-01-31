Kenneth R. Sweitzer Sr., 63, of Gardners, PA, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, in the UPMC Carlisle Hospital. He was born March 6, 1958, in Carlisle to Rosemary (Thomas) Sweitzer and the late Richard Sweitzer.

Kenneth was a Carlisle High School Graduate, class of 1976 and worked at Zeigler Brothers Feed for 46 years. He was a member of the Upper Adams Fish and Game, Adams County Fish and Game, South Mountain American Legion, Post 674, and the Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gardners. He loved his grandchildren, hunting and fishing, and telling jokes.

He is survived by his wife, of 41 years Anne (Scott) Sweitzer of Gardners; children, Karen Bowermaster (Ryan) of Mt. Holly Springs, and Kenneth Jr. (companion, Tracey) of West Virginia; grandchildren, Cheyenne, Kamron and Enzo Sweitzer, Lillianna and Paige Bowermaster, and Felicity Britner; sister, Dianne Sweitzer. Also surviving is his mother-in-law, Nina Scott, sister-in-laws, Donna Scott and Linda Roberts, niece, Robin Cassatt, and numerous extended family members.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 4th, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Pastor Libby Baker-Mikesell officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services and burial will be held in the Goodyear Cemetery, Gardners. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Adams Fish and Game, 731 Coon Road, Gardners, PA 17324 or Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, PA 17324. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.