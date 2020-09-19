Kenneth R. Potts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth Richard Potts, 95, of Wellsville went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 18, 2020.

He was born August 28, 1925, in Blacklog, PA the son of the late William H. and Hazel S. (Bilger) Potts.

Kenneth was the widower of Helen Elizabeth Potts.

He is survived by six children; William (Virginia), Michael (Linda), James (Vicki), Kathy (Luther) Burkholder, Edward, Steven Lipko (Janice); four grandchildren, Kristin (Ahmed), Michael (Karen), Milette, Angie (Damien); four great-grandchildren, Imran, Simon, Breanne, Julia; one sister, Doris M. Powell of Steelton; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, James R. Potts.

The family wishes to thank Mrs. Rose Johnson for being his loyal caregiver.

Kenneth was retired from the Navy Depot and was a lifelong farmer and was recognized by the Dillsburg Farmers Fair Committee for being Dillsburg oldest farmer.