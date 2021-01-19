Kenneth R. Kerstetter, 89, of Gardners, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at his grandson's home in Newburg. He was born on March 24, 1931 in West Cameron Twp., Northumberland County and was a son of the late Arthur V. and Maude M. (Long) Kerstetter. Ken was married to the late Eleanor L. (Reed) Kerstetter who passed away on December 31, 2002.

Ken graduated in 1949 from West Cameron High School. He was an expert carpenter and retired from Hershocks in Harrisburg with more than 40 years of service. Ken was a member of the Mechanicsburg Club and the American Legion Post 109 in Mt. Holly Springs. Ken enjoyed working around the house and taking care of his home.

He is survived by one son Donald E. (and his fiancé Marianne Walters) Kerstetter of Gardners, one daughter Barbara K. (husband James) McLaren of Carlisle, six grandchildren, Kenneth R. Kerstetter, II, Pamela L. Kerstetter, Amy Fishler, James D., Andrew W. and Zachary T. McLaren, 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister Helen Kertstetter and three brothers, Irvin, Robert and Stanley Kerstetter.

A viewing will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021 followed by a prayer service at 2:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, with Deacon Bryan Salzmann officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick New Catholic Cemetery, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to Homeland at Home, Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Ste. 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.