Kenneth L. Snyder, 68, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital, Camp Hill. He was born on October 25, 1952, in Carlisle and was a son of the late Cloyd A. and Mary C. (Greegor) Snyder and was married to the late Kathy L. (Weaver) Snyder, who passed away in 2014. Ken graduated in 1971 from Carlisle High School. He was a 51-year active volunteer member of the North Middleton Volunteer Fire Company 39, where he was a longtime driver and currently serving his 47th consecutive year as President. Ken retired from the North Middleton Municipal Authority after 22 years of service. Following retirement, he worked parttime for Middlesex Twp. Ken formerly worked as a truck driver for Super-Rite and N L Minich & Sons. Ken enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing. He is survived by one brother Larry (wife, Diane) Snyder of Carlisle and many nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Dean Snyder. A visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021, followed by memorial services at 7:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Alan Eckenrode as the officiant. Burial will be private. Donations in memory of Ken Snyder may be made to the North Middleton Volunteer Fire Co. 39, 2061 Spring Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.