Kenneth L. Brumbaugh, 80, of Oakville, passed away the afternoon of Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Green Ridge Village, Newville. He was born on June 7, 1942 in Altoona, a son of the late Lloyd and Lois (Ferry) Brumbaugh. Kenneth was a 1960 graduate of Orbisonia High School and retired as an accountant from Sprint Telephone after 30 years. He was a member of the Oakville United Methodist Church, where he served on various committees and taught Sunday School for 25 years. Kenneth was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed fishing, gardening, and landscaping. At one time, he managed a fly-in fishing camp in Alaska for five consecutive summers. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Louise K. (Goshorn) Brumbaugh; four children, David L. (companion Donald Haines) Brumbaugh, Cynthia K. Brumbaugh, Melinda D. (Charles) Fawks, and Kristina L. Brumbaugh; three grandchildren, Charles (Shannon) Fawks IV, Jordan Miller, and Erica (Stefano) Alvernia; two great-grandsons, Denver and Cohen Fawks; two siblings, Deanna Nealy and C. Allen Brumbaugh; and son-in-law, R. Gregg Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Lucinda B. Parson; one sister, Doris (Gilbert) Nehmzow; one brother-in-law, Gerl Nealy; and one sister-in-law, Justina Brumbaugh. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Pastor Blanca Baker will officiate. A time of visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Private burial at the convenience of the family will take place at Salem Memorial Cemetery, Blairs Mills. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oakville United Methodist Church, 519 Oakville Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257 or to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.