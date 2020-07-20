× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth L. Barrett, 76, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on July 16, 2020 at Geisinger Holy Spirit. He was born in Carlisle on April 1, 1944 to the late John Bruce and Sarah (Nelson) Barrett and was the widower of Dorothy Barrett.

Kenneth retired from PPG Industries where he worked as a truck driver and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War era. He was commander and member of the American Legion, Wellsburg, WV. Kenneth had many interests including: fishing, hunting and sports, especially Pittsburgh sports teams, NASCAR and dirt track racing. He especially enjoyed wood working and carving, like his grandfather, Bruce Barrett.

Kenneth is survived by his children, Kendra Kilgore (Mark) of Spring Grove, J. R. Barrett (Michele) of Carlisle and Shawn Barrett (Angela) of Camp Hill; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 stepdaughters; and 2 stepsons. Also surviving are his step-sisters, Doris Reed of Lewistown and Cheryl Schultz of Carlisle; aunt, Edna Hawkins; and uncle, Laverne Barrett. In addition to his wife, Kenneth was preceded in death by his siblings, Martha Miller, James Arthur Barrett and step-brother, David Owens.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A public viewing will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Inurnment will be in the Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Folds of Honor, Department #13, Tulsa, OK 74182. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.