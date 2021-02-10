Dedicated to Hampden Township -
Kenneth "Ken" Eugene Fetrow, age 82, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Ken was born on Tuesday, June 21, 1938, in Mechanicsburg to the late Jacob Sheely Fetrow and Dorothy Emma (Fisher) Fetrow. In addition to his parents, Ken is preceded in death by his daughter Mary Ann Fetrow and his brother Stanley Fetrow.
Ken's survivors include his wife of 60 years, Barbara "Barb" Ann (Eater) Fetrow; his son Vance Eugene Fetrow and wife Julianna L. Fetrow of Alpharetta, GA; his three granddaughters: Briana L. Fetrow, Brittany N. Rose and husband Logan, Brielle A. Fetrow; his great-grandson Mikhail V. Rose; his sister-in-law Linda Fetrow; his two nephews: Ron Fetrow and wife Julie, Jeffery Fetrow and wife Mary; his two grandnephews: Ben Fetrow and wife Steph, Branden Fetrow and wife Jess; his grandniece Alicia Fama and husband John, his great-grandnephew Hugo Fama; his great-grandniece Finley Fetrow; his four cousins Wes Fetrow and wife Irene, Vivian Ritter, Lorraine Hensel, and Marlin Hensel.
Ken was proud to have been born and raised and lived his life as a resident of Hampden Township. He graduated from Cumberland Valley High School as part of the class of 1956 and pursued his career in law enforcement as a patrolman with the Hampden Township Police Department. Ken was promoted over the years until he rose to the rank of chief. Chief Fetrow retired after a distinguished career only to return as a Hampden Township Commissioner, a post he held until his death. Ken was a tireless supporter of his community . . . his home. He always took the time to listen to people; he was willing to help anyone and everyone. He loved ice cream. Ken was a Mason; he was a member of Eureka West Shore Lodge No. 302, Tri-County Lodge No. 76, and the Samuel C. Perkins Royal Arch Chapter No. 209.
All are welcome to join Ken's family at his in-person visitation on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:20 at Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory, 37 East Main Street, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055; and his virtual gathering of family and friends via video chat or telephone beginning at 2:30 p.m. until services begin at 3:00, with Pastor Ross Ritchey officiating. A procession home will begin at 4:00 p.m.
Contributions in celebration of Ken's life can be made to Hampden Township Fire Company; Hampden Township EMS 295 South Sporting Hill Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.
Ken's family has entrusted his care to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421.