Kenneth "Ken" Eugene Fetrow

Ken's survivors include his wife of 60 years, Barbara "Barb" Ann (Eater) Fetrow; his son Vance Eugene Fetrow and wife Julianna L. Fetrow of Alpharetta, GA; his three granddaughters: Briana L. Fetrow, Brittany N. Rose and husband Logan, Brielle A. Fetrow; his great-grandson Mikhail V. Rose; his sister-in-law Linda Fetrow; his two nephews: Ron Fetrow and wife Julie, Jeffery Fetrow and wife Mary; his two grandnephews: Ben Fetrow and wife Steph, Branden Fetrow and wife Jess; his grandniece Alicia Fama and husband John, his great-grandnephew Hugo Fama; his great-grandniece Finley Fetrow; his four cousins Wes Fetrow and wife Irene, Vivian Ritter, Lorraine Hensel, and Marlin Hensel.

Ken was proud to have been born and raised and lived his life as a resident of Hampden Township. He graduated from Cumberland Valley High School as part of the class of 1956 and pursued his career in law enforcement as a patrolman with the Hampden Township Police Department. Ken was promoted over the years until he rose to the rank of chief. Chief Fetrow retired after a distinguished career only to return as a Hampden Township Commissioner, a post he held until his death. Ken was a tireless supporter of his community . . . his home. He always took the time to listen to people; he was willing to help anyone and everyone. He loved ice cream. Ken was a Mason; he was a member of Eureka West Shore Lodge No. 302, Tri-County Lodge No. 76, and the Samuel C. Perkins Royal Arch Chapter No. 209.