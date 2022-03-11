Kenneth Jerome "Ken" Levine

Kenneth Jerome Levine, 70, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born July 25, 1951, in Washington D.C. to the late Bernard and Mary (Saunders) Levine.

Ken was a 1969 graduate of Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, MD. In 1973 he graduated from the University of Maryland Smith School of Business. Ken later earned his JD degree at the University of Southern California. He was a proud Owner/Operator of McDonald's restaurants for 36 years. Ken will be remembered for his kindness and generosity. He was one of the founding members of the Ronald McDonald House in Hershey.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Hagar Nur Levine of Carlisle; two children, Daniel Sidney Levine of Harrisonburg, VA and Shiri Naomi Levine (husband Alex Tuturice) of Mechanicsburg; his dear friend, Andrew Cooper; and his beloved McDonald's family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Martin Levine.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will follow in Beth Tikvah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ken to The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Pennsylvania, 745 West Governor Road Hershey, PA 17033-2304; to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road Harrisburg, PA 17110; or to LEAF (Leadership Education And Farming) Project PA, 554 Warm Springs Road, Landisburg, PA 17040.

