Kenneth I. Treaster Sr., Carlisle, PA, peacefully departed this earth at home on 5/18/2020 surrounded by his loving family and close friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Sharon (Mortorff) Treaster and a grandson, Dustin K. Treaster.

Surviving him are a sister Nancy Castaneda and husband Al, a son, Kenneth I Treaster Jr and his wife Rose, a daughter, Carol A. Morrow, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Ken was a 1962 graduate of Boiling Springs High School, where he lettered in track, baseball and football. After a short stint in the US Airforce, Ken returned to the Carlisle, PA community where he spent the remainder of his life. He eventually took a job with Carlisle Tire & Wheel and worked his way up the ranks, retiring in 2004 as an Operations Manager with 39 years of loyal, dedicated service.

Ken was diagnosed with cancer in 1985. His never quit attitude prevailed allowing him to beat the odds and become a long-term cancer survivor of 35 years. He enjoyed coaching in the Carlisle midget football league, fishing and antiquing. In his later years, Ken enjoyed having a beer, a cigarette and sharing stories about "the good old days" with his family and friends.

A viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 followed by funeral services at 1:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will be in Uriah United Methodist Church Cemetery, Gardners. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Humane Society of Central PA. To send condolences visit www.Since1853.com.