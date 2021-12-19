Kenneth H. Sheaffer, Sr., 75, of Carlisle went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 16, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle.

He was born October 30, 1946, to the late Clark and Elma (Shughart) Sheaffer.

Ken was a lifelong member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, Plainfield. He was a 1964 graduate of Big Spring High School. Ken worked for Agway, was a self-employed truck driver, and was the former owner of Sheaffer Coal. Ken loved going on long drives and visiting antique shops. He had a passion for cars and trucks and his were always some of the cleanest on the road. No matter where he went, Ken would always run into someone he knew, and he would talk to them. He truly loved to talk to everyone!

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Vonnie (Greegor) Sheaffer; his daughter, Kaci (husband Matt) Harvey of Interior, SD; his son, Scot Murray of Idaho Falls, ID; three grandchildren, Brandy (husband Jed) Kammerer of Wall, SD, Logan Bowers (companion Brenden) of Chardon, NE, and Drew (wife Laci) Sheaffer of Arkansas; six great-grandchildren; one brother, C. Edgar Sheaffer of Annville; and his sister-in-law, Cathie (husband Johnnie) Zimmerman of Carlisle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Kenneth Sheaffer Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ken to St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2070 Newville Road Plainfield, PA 17081 or to the charity of your choice.

