Kenneth Eugene Stought, age 77 of Carlisle, passed away May 15, 2021 at Forest Park Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born December 1, 1943 in Mechanicsburg, son of the late John and Grace (Souder) Stought.
Ken is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dorie L. (Kuntz) Stought. Children: Todd Stought, Newville; Sheri (husband Tom) Burke, Carlisle; and Troy Stought, Newville. Granddaughters: Sammi, Emmi, Bentli Burke; and Shelby Stought. Brother: Robert (wife Deborah) Stought, Carlisle.
Ken was a retired cable splicer/fiber optic lineman for United Telephone Co. He was a Veteran of the Air National Guard of Pennsylvania and the Reserve of the United States Air Force. In 1962 he graduated from Boiling Springs High School. Ken faithfully attended and served as usher at the Big Spring Heights Church of God. Ken loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters, who were his pride and joy. Ken enjoyed tinkering in the garage, driving his Jeeps, tractors, mowing lawns, and snowplowing his neighbors' driveways. As an avid outdoorsman and farm boy at heart, he enjoyed hunting, gardening, and taking his dog Max four-wheeling.
Friends and family will be received Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 9 am to 11 am. Pastor Chris Faylor will officiate the 11 am funeral service at the Hoffman Funeral Home, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle.
Interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Newville.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Big Spring Heights Church of God, 10 Mt. Rock Rd., Newville, PA 17241.
As mandated by Governor Wolf, maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.
