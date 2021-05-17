Kenneth Eugene Stought

Ken was a retired cable splicer/fiber optic lineman for United Telephone Co. He was a Veteran of the Air National Guard of Pennsylvania and the Reserve of the United States Air Force. In 1962 he graduated from Boiling Springs High School. Ken faithfully attended and served as usher at the Big Spring Heights Church of God. Ken loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters, who were his pride and joy. Ken enjoyed tinkering in the garage, driving his Jeeps, tractors, mowing lawns, and snowplowing his neighbors' driveways. As an avid outdoorsman and farm boy at heart, he enjoyed hunting, gardening, and taking his dog Max four-wheeling.