Kenneth Eugene Lightner Sr., 98, of Carlisle, died on Friday, January 14, 2022.

He was born June 11, 1923, in Carlisle to the late Benjamin Russel and Minnie (Adams) Lightner. Kenneth was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 72 years, Betty Jane (Waggoner) and by a brother and sister.

Ken was a graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. He was a US Navy Veteran of WWII who served as a machinist aboard the USS Audubon. Ken owned and operated Lightner's Delicatessen at the Wrightstone Farmers' Market for many years. He later worked for AMP Inc. for 18 years before his retirement. Ken was a faithful member of the Wesleyan Church of the Cross.

He is survived by two sisters, Betty Stephenson of Mechanicsburg and Pauline (husband Kirby) Barkley of Carlisle; three children, Linda (husband Walter) Leffler of Windber, Lauren Shutt of Carlisle, and Kenneth E. "Kip" Lightner Jr. (wife Ilene Pollack) of Silver Spring, MD; 5 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service celebrating Ken's life will be held in the future.

