Kenneth E. Nelson

September 13, 1935- November 27, 2022

Kenneth E. Nelson, 87, of Mechanicsburg, died at Messiah Lifeways on November 27, 2022. Born September 13, 1935, he was the son of the late Carson and Huldah Nelson, formerly of Mt. Holly Springs.

He retired from the Navy Depot Ships Parts Control Center in Mechanicsburg, PA as a Systems Analyst; was a member of the First United Methodist Church; loved swimming, playing tennis, gardening, and hanging out at Diener's restaurant in Mechanicsburg.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Patricia L. Nelson. He frequently said, "marrying your mother was the best decision I ever made." His second-best decision was joining the Navy. Kenneth served in the Korean War,1954-1958, as a 3rd class Quartermaster on the USS John A. Dole.

Surviving are his son, Jeffrey W. Nelson, daughter, Susan N. Savidge (Robert), and two grandchildren, Ellery and Ethan Nelson, all of Camp Hill, PA.

At the deceased's request, services will be private and held at the family's convenience.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church, 135 W. Simpson St., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055, or online at https:/fumchurch.comonations/