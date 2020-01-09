Kenneth Clarence Ketterer, 78, of Newville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his caregivers and friends. Born Thursday, December 25, 1941 in East Rockhill Twp., Bucks County, he was the son of the late Clarence Wilmer Ketterer and Gladys Linnea Fluck Ketterer Kooker.
Kenneth was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Newville. He was a lifelong farmer and was at the forefront of progressive conservation and modern farm practices in Pennsylvania. Kenneth also worked for the Department of Agriculture and was a Penn State Extension Agent for Cumberland County. He also was employed at Ike and Mamie Eisenhower’s Farm in Gettysburg, watching over their prize cattle. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Kenneth is survived by two sisters, Robin Riggs, East Greenville and Holly Snyder and her companion Glenn Wilinsky, Bethlehem; niece and nephew, Heather (Nicholas) Lynn and her two children Ethan and Layna, Hellertown, Jason Riggs, East Greenville and several other nieces and nephews; he is also survived by his caregiver, Lori Wardle and her team of caregivers, several relatives on his late wife’s side of the family and his dog Buddy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Joann Buterbaugh Ketterer who died February 27, 2017. His step-father also preceded him in death. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with Pastor Molly K. Haggerty officiating. Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday in Union Cemetery, Quakertown. A viewing will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Labre Indian School, 1000 Tongue River Road, Ashland, MT., 59003.
